Col. Richard Wayne Brown (Ret.), 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Palmer Alaska December 14, 2019. Richard was born September 06, 1928 to Bennie Brown and Agnes Irene Greene in San Francisco, California. Richard was born and raised in CA where he met his wife Joan (Imhof) Brown sometime around his college years at Univ Pacific, before being stationed and/or living in S. Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Italy, Germany, San Rafael CA, Baltimore MD, Chattanooga TN, Fort Leavenworth KS, Fort Benning GA, and Fort Richardson AK in 1968. Following the Army, he became a Real Estate Broker/Owner of Target Realty, Inc in Eagle River Alaska. Richard is a well-dressed three-time war vet. He served tours in S. Korea, Vietnam, the battle of Heartbreak Ridge, conflict of Grenada, received 3 purple hearts, served as a military intelligence commander, was awarded numerous medals of honor and served under General Westmoreland. His ranks included Paratrooper, Infantry, Demolition Expert, Artillery, and Special Forces Green Beret. Dick Brown survived the love of his life, Joan who passed away in their home March 10, 2009. His last wishes were to have a date with his wife. Richard's hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, blackjack, and poker.
Richard is survived by his two sons Kenneth and Gary Brown; grandsons Mathew, Derek and Cameron Brown; and granddaughter Tina (Brown) Knowles. A burial service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020