Richard Carter (1949 - 2020)
  "I am thinking about you and sending love."
Service Information
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL
60540
(630)-355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Naperville, IL
Obituary
Richard Blair "Rick" Carter, age 70, FBI Special Agent (retired), of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Chicago and Villa Park, Ill., died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, succumbing to years of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Chicago on Nov. 4, 1949.
Arrangements are by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Naperville, Ill.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213 for more information.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
