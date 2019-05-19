United States Air Force Retired Tech Sergeant Richard A. Creary took his final flight at 1525, May 11, 2019, over that rainbow bridge to be reunited with his beloved dog, Ozzie.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Spruce Grove Memorial Park in Kasilof, Alaska. Military honors will be rendered by the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Military Honor Guard. A potluck and remembrance of his life will follow at 36745 Short Lane in Kenai, Alaska.
Those left to mourn the loss of this great warrior are his wife, Scharlott; kids, Jason and Kari, Amber and Gene, Jolene and Mike, and Ruben and Natalie; grandkids, Joey, Mathew, Billy, Desiree, Kyle, Hailey, Keegen, William, Ezekiel, and a new granddaughter expected to join the family this summer; brothers, Howard and Leo, as well as Leo's wife Judy and their boys, Brian and Darin; his other faithful service animal, Whootie; and his many other friends.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to extend the gratitude of monetary gifts to offset the cost of laying Richard to rest. Enjoy the celebration and potluck; bring nourishment, refreshments, memories and stories about Richard.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019