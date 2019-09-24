Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home 415 Illinois St. Fairbanks , AK 99701 (907)-456-5566 Service 3:00 PM Tri-Valley Community Center Healy , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 67, Richard "Rick" Hundrup went to be with the Lord after a seven-year battle with cancer. He passed away in the home he built in Healy, Alaska, surrounded by his family.

Rick was born in Lewiston, Idaho, on Feb. 15, 1952, to Carl and Emma Louise Hundrup. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970, and then attended the University of Idaho, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. After graduating, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and worked for Touche Ross and Price Waterhouse from 1975-1977. In 1977, Rick moved to Healy, to work as the controller for Usibelli Coal Mine. On Sept. 15, 1978, he married the love of his life, Judy Hoblit of Anchorage. Together they raised their four children: Dein, Micah, Jeremy and Heather, in the small, tight-knit community of Healy. In 2012, Rick retired from the Usibelli Coal Mine as Chief Financial Officer after 35 years of dedicated service.

Rick loved and served his community for more than 40 years, volunteering his time in the church, school, and to the people of Healy. He was an active church member at Morning Star Baptist Church, helping to establish the church in 1984 and serving as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, music director and trustee. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Alaska Baptist Foundation and as a trustee of the LifeWay Christian Research Board. Rick was passionate about the education of Healy's youth and was a committed member of the Denali Borough School Board for 18 years between 1981 and 2011. He volunteered his time and talents to the students at Tri-Valley School teaching personal finance and was an advisor for Junior Achievement. Rick was passionate about serving his fellow community members and often shared his skills and education by mentoring others to achieve their financial goals.

Rick will be forever remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend who always put his trust in Jesus Christ. When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, he took great comfort in Psalm 23. He lived his life with love and laughter and willingness to serve. Rick cared and ministered to all around him up until his final hours. He will be dearly missed.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Hundrup and Emma Louise; stepfather, Carey Simpson; and brother, Mike Hundrup. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; son, Dein Bruce and wife Christy; son, Micah Hundrup; son, Jeremy Hundrup and wife Michela; and daughter, Heather Levison and husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Kyrah, Daion, Ayden and Cooper; brothers and their spouses, David and Mona Hundrup, and Daniel and Phyllis Hundrup; and two half-sisters, Karline McCurry, and Shirley Polander.

Services will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, in Healy, Alaska, at the Tri-Valley Community Center at 3 p.m. Reception to follow at Morning Star Baptist Church.

