Richard "Dick" Nyholm passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, with family at his side after a short illness.

Dick was born in Seattle, Wash., on May 7, 1942, to Richard and Alice May Nyholm. As a military family, they traveled the world and had many adventurous stories to tell along the way. Dick was an Air Force veteran, and worked as a civil engineer at Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, developing many projects we see today at the joint base. As a C130 engineer for the Alaska Air National Guard, he flew around Alaska and the world, and credits this time as some of the most fulfilling.

Dick never met a project he did not like. He loved flying his private planes throughout Alaska and enjoyed hunting, camping, gold panning, clam digging and the beauty of Alaska. As an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Parish, he could be found participating in the St. Francis Shelter feet washing regularly in recent years, and you just might catch him enjoying an Irish coffee. Dick's five siblings regale entertaining stories of his adventurous spirit. He was a loyal friend and strong defender of his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie; son, Derek; and parents, Dick and Alice May.

He leaves behind his son, Troy; and daughter, Allison (Michael); siblings, Mary Carol Vidano (Ron), Deborah Zech (Ed), Maria (Terrie) Peterson (Warren), Robert and James; grandchildren, Richard Derek, Alexandria, Christian and Kaeje; along with many nieces and nephews; two great-grandchildren; and loyal friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the St. Francis Shelter Foot Clinic c/o St. Patrick's Church, where Dick was a regular volunteer in recent years.