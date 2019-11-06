Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Nyman. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 2:00 PM Raven's Roost 9085 Nut Hatch Place View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard W. "Dick" Nyman, a longtime Alaskan and well-known contractor on the North Slope for nearly four decades, died in his Anchorage, Alaska, home on Oct. 18, 2019, of natural causes. He was 86.

Born in Wakefield, Mich., Dick arrived in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1952. He worked in construction across Alaska, including on the Distant Early Warning Line, a system of radar stations built in Arctic Alaska and Canada in the 1950s to defend against a possible Soviet attack. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958.

Dick also worked as a commercial fisherman out of Bristol Bay, helped build ice roads across the North Slope, and pulled "CAT trains" for the oil-exploration company Western Geophysical.

In 1981, he established Nyman Equipment Inc., which became a major contractor of heavy equipment supporting seismic oil exploration and development on the North Slope. He had a strong reputation for integrity; his contracts were often written on the back of envelopes and sealed with a handshake. He was known for his kindness, his mild temperament and generosity.

The grandson of Finnish immigrants, Dick was proud of his Finnish heritage as a "Yooper," a common reference to residents of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where many Finnish immigrants had settled. He maintained a lifelong bond to the rural region and its communities.

His father worked in the region's mining industry. But Dick, aware of the health risks of mining - his father would later die of lung disease - opted to head for the clean air of the Arctic. He fell in love with his adopted home and enjoyed traveling across Alaska and experiencing its rugged beauty.

During the 1964 Earthquake, Dick was working on construction of the Susitna River Bridge. He had just exited a cofferdam, in which a dozen other men were building a pier and was driving across the frozen river to the construction office. The ice around him began to crack, crumble and roll. He recalled how happy he was to make it to shore alive, and to have avoided the chaos inside the cofferdam, where the men had to scramble up one tall ladder to get out.

Dick is survived by his wife, Janice C. Blanchard; grandson, Joshua Nyman; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Eva Marie Nyman of Wasilla, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his father, Waino Matt Nyman; his mother, Mildred L. Nikula; a previous wife, Jacqueline Atchison; and a son, Dale Atchison Nyman.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Raven's Roost Common House, 9085 Nuthatch Place in Anchorage. Additional services and burial are planned during the July 4, 2020, weekend in Wakefield, Mich. Memorial donations may be made to the .



