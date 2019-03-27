Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident Richard "Rick" Pagel, 62, passed away on March 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
A service will be held at Legacy Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on March 28, 2019, with a viewing at 3 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. A potluck style reception will immediately follow. Please bring your favorite dish and memories to share.
Rick was born on Oct. 14, 1956, in Eldora, Iowa. He moved to Alaska on Dec. 7, 1973, and graduated from Bartlett High School, Class of 1976, and after joined the U.S. Navy. After his military career, he worked as a truck driver and as security for several local bars. Later in life Rick got his degree in accounting with computers from Alaska Business College. His friendly attitude and earnest demeanor earned many nicknames in life including Trucker Rick, Big Daddy Rick, Mr. P, Ricky and Pops.
Rick enjoyed many things outside of work including gardening, yard work, leather work, singing, playing guitar and, of course, spending as much time as he could riding his motorcycle. Time on his bike was what Rick described as "his freedom, and his time to talk to God."
Rick is survived by his wife, Rene'e Elise Pagel; parents, James and Rita Pagel; siblings, Linda Dennis, Sue Colvin, Harold Pagel and James Pagel Jr.; son, Shane Pagel; daughters, Elisha Powell and Rami Pagel-Miller; and granddaughters, Chelsi Pagel and Talulla Powell; as well as several extended family members and close family friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Billy-Lee Pagel; and grandparents, Angeline Saylor and Harry Pagel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Alaska USA, account number 4776649, in the name of Richard Pagel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019