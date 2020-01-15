Richelle Lynette Annie Binkowski, 31 years old, passed away on January, 4 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on August 8, 1988 in Dillingham, Alaska. Services will be held St. Innocent Cathedral, 407 Turpin Street, on January, 17 2020. Visitation will be at 11am, 12pm service, burial will be at 2pm at Anchorage Memorial Park, then a potluck will be held at St Innocents Cathedral. Please bring a dish to share.
Richelle was a lifelong Alaskan. She loved to do car work, learn new things and spend time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her two children.
Richelle is survived by her son and daughter Matilynn Odom and Kameron Binkowski, Grandmother Delores Stephan, Mother Sally Binkowski, Godson Julian Baker, and siblings Jennifer, Kathy, Mary, Michael, Brandon, Mikey, Andrew, Joy, Sidney, Robert, Noni, Ryan, Bessie, Brittany, and Paige.
Pallbearers are Julian Buker, Ryan Baker, Sidney Nelson, Michael Stephan, Brandon Stephan, and Andrew Alaxan.
"Loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, we will see you again"
Flowers can be sent to St. Innocent Cathedral at 401 Turpin Street.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020