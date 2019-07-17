Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Simonson. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eric James Simonson was born on May 2, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minn., and died peacefully at his home on July 9, 2019, in Eagle River, Alaska.

Raised in the Twin Cities, Rick moved frequently in the early days of his 29 year radio career. His radio life took him to Eau Claire, Wis., where he met and married his wife of 36 years, Marian.

He settled into family life in Grand Junction, Colo., where they raised their two daughters: Nicole and Lindsay.

Not long after meeting Marian, his love and relationship with God grew. He was active in Kairos Men's Prison Ministry for many years.

Upon retirement, Rick picked up hours at Cabela's and Bass Pro, and taught concealed carry and gun safety classes.

Firmly believing that life is too short to not follow your dreams, after raising their daughters, they chose to live in Alaska. Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting, the mountains, traveling around the state with Marian and working the gun counter, and he immensely enjoyed sitting on the deck of their backyard.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lucy Simonson.

He is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Nicole Hulick (Justin) of Gunnison, Colo., and Lindsay Davidson (Daniel) of New Castle, Colo.; granddaughters, Abigail and Charlotte Hulick; sister, Robin Kellogg (Jeff) of St. Paul Park, Minn.; and his brother, Jon Simonson of St. Louis Park, Minn.

He will be dearly missed. Our hearts are at peace knowing he was enjoying his life, his friends and his family to the fullest. His warmth, friendliness and generosity went hand in hand with his love for Jesus.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Legacy, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage, Alaska. Final services and resting place will be held in Colorado in August.

To share words of comfort with the family, visit



