Ritchie was born on Sept. 22, 1970, to Brenda and Leonard Wright. In June 1995, he married Natasha Wright. They were married for 23 years and had two daughters, Mackenzie and Hannah, and one son, Zachary.

Ritchie had a passion for music and art. He shared these passions with loved ones and the community through beautifully drawn sketches and ink pieces. He played in numerous bands as a drummer and loved to share his talent with the people around him. He also was an avid comic book collector and loved everything to do with Marvel and DC, he went on to share these hobbies with his children and his grandson. He was known for his humorous wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Ritchie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; and daughter, Hannah. He is survived by his mother, Brenda; his brother, Randy; his dear friend, Natasha; two of his children, Mackenzie and Zachary; and his grandson, Nalu.

A funeral service will be held in Sumter, on Oct. 5, 2019, in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel, 515 Miller Road.

A celebration of life will be held in Alaska at a later date for his friends and family who reside there.

