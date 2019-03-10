Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert A. Flynn, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1955, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Lieutenant Colonel Ralph and Jane Flynn. He graduated from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and continued flying with FedEx for 28 years.

Robert was a devoted husband and loving father who always encouraged his children to pursue their dreams and proudly shared in their achievements. He treasured the gift of travel and enjoyed interacting with everyone he met. Rob was a voracious reader and captivating writer who penned letters continually to his friends and family. He was the kindest and gentlest of men, and possessed the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He will be deeply missed and his absence will leave a tremendous void in all of our lives. Rob would ask that you put on your favorite jazz record, hoist a pint, read an engaging yet obscure anthropological history and write a great postcard to your loved ones. The world is not as bright now as it was before.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Palden and Zoey; brother, John; sisters, Mary and Judy; nieces, Katherine, Beth, Amanda, Emily and Kate; and nephew, Stuart.

Family, friends and others whose lives Rob touched are invited to Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Anchorage Library Foundation would be appreciated.



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

