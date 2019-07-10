Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Allen went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Seward, Alaska.

Bob was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Oct. 28, 1942, to Lellon (Short) and Hazel Allen. He grew up in Victor and Hazelton, Idaho, before attending Idaho State University.

After graduation, he worked as a teacher and insurance adjuster. In 1969, he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, and joined LU 375 and trained as a welder and pipefitter. Shortly after, he met the 'ol clam Marjorie Mae and they married.

Bob then moved the family to Homer, Alaska, where they built a home. He worked on the North Slope during the winters and as a captain on a charter boat and a commercial fishing boat in Homer and Kenai, Alaska.

After retirement, they spent winters in Idaho, Arizona, and eventually Reedsport, Ore.

As a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, Bob will be greatly missed. He had a way of inspiring people beyond his last day.

Bob was preceded by his lovely wife of 30-plus years, Marjorie Mae. Siblings include sisters, Barbara (Jim) Epperson of Bliss, Idaho, and Rebecca Miller of Rexburg, Idaho; brother, Mark (Susan) Allen of Hazelton, Idaho; son, Jeff (Trish) Allen and granddaughter, Hazel Allen of Anchorage, Alaska; and special friend Jolene Kirk of Reedsport, Ore.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.



