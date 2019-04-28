|
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert "Bob" Baldwin, 87, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Bob was born on June 22, 1931, to Jim and Dolores (Latterell) Baldwin in St. Paul, Minn. Bob graduated from University of Minnesota, and served in the United States Navy, stationed in Brunswick, Maine.
Bob and Beverly D. Bohn married on Oct. 24, 1952, at the Cathedral in St. Paul. They were married nearly 25 years, until Bev was killed in a car accident on Aug. 7, 1977. Bob and Bev had five daughters. In July 1967, Bob was transferred from Air Traffic Control in Farmington, Minn., to FAA administration in Juneau, Alaska, and four years later was promoted to the FAA chief planning staff in Anchorage, Alaska.
Bob married Betty Sherry in 1978. A son was born in October 1980. There were moves to Hawaii and Minnesota, with an eventual return to Anchorage.
Bob was recognized with a Silver Medal in Washington, D.C., by the Department of Transportation for honoring his exceptional leadership in policy planning. After retirement, Bob enjoyed travel - especially to Japan and Ireland, photography and development of a genealogy database for his family.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Dolores; his wife, Bev; and his daughter, Deneen L. Bozeman.
Bob is survived by siblings, Yvonne (John) Redland of Phoenix, Ariz., Richard (Claudia) Baldwin, Jerome Baldwin and Thomas (Kathy) Baldwin, all of St. Paul; his children, Diane (Rick) Klee of South Bend, Ind., Debi (Fred) Young of Eagle River, Alaska, Denise Baldwin of Phoenix, Ariz., Denielle (Michael) Iwuoha and Dan (Michelle) Baldwin of Anchorage; and stepchildren, Bruce (Kim) Sherry of Anchorage and Jennifer (Ara) Howard of Boulder, Colo.; grandchildren, Ricky (Kelly) Klee, Annie (Josh) Mahoney, Danny (Jennifer) Klee, Katie Klee, Nicole, Britney and Dominic Young, Peter and Lydia Iwuoha, Jaley, Jairus and Jathan Bozeman and Grace, Layla and Elli Baldwin; nine great-grandchildren; and 20 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, on May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Funeral Mass presided by Fr. Scott Medlock at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 Klatt Road in Anchorage.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Parish.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
