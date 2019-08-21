Robert Beasley, "Bob," 61, died on Aug. 17, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born on May 19, 1958, in Tulle, France, to Lloyd and Ruby Beasley.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, De'Andra, Lillian, Josh, Amanda, Danielle, Erin and Julie; and many grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon; brother, James; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Bob worked in law enforcement throughout the state of Alaska for the last 30-plus years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, travel, family and a good joke.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019