Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 4:00 PM Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church 8100 Arctic Boulevard Anchorage , AK

Robert "Bob" Bowlby died peacefully at home on May 20, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Elizabeth Helene Voigt and Henry Charles Quarles, Bob grew up in California with his mom, stepfather Damon Bowlby and siblings Karen Bowlby and Brian Bowlby.

Following service in the Army, he got a taste of Alaska working on the pipeline and moved up in 1968. A details-guy, Bob had a high standard for himself and it showed in his work and volunteer efforts. He was astonishingly resourceful, always seeming to have saved the right sized scrap part to repair any broken thing. Highlights from his career in the Teamsters include driving refueling trucks on the slope; coordinating a resupply warehouse in Seward, Alaska, during the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill cleanup; and helping in the construction of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Bob and Paula (Koppelman) were married on Aug. 28, 1982, and were partners for 34 years. Always generous hosts, they filled their big round dining room table with their friends to celebrate many holidays and birthdays. They loved Alaska, but truly enjoyed soaking up the Florida sun in March each year, relishing the chance to reunite with their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Following Paula's death in 2016, Bob continued to serve his community as a helper and active volunteer to his last day. He would zip around town in his little purple pickup to attend to all kinds of needs. He was always game to fix a garage door, run wiring through the ceiling for a church project, dog-sit, take down a tree or refill his coffee cup and catch up with a friend. His impact was deep and broad and he will be sorely missed.

Bob is survived by his daughters, April Beier and husband Colin and Brooke Norsted and husband Brandon; and four beloved grandchildren, Norah, Hannah, Elliot and Arthur.

A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 8100 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage, Alaska.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "The Bob Bowlby Building Fund," which will go toward projects that Bob was passionate about at Beautiful Savior and Anchor Lutheran School, where the children knew Bob as "Bob the Builder" due to his constant work and service in the building. Cards can be sent to his daughters c/o April Beier, 128 Buckingham Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.



