Commander U.S. Navy, Retired, Robert Budd Bernhardt passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at age 94.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 9, 1924, Budd enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Collinwood High School to serve during World War II. After the war he attended Fenn College and was awarded a direct commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign where he began flight training.
Budd served tours aboard aircraft carriers, flying combat missions during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His shore assignments included tours of duty in Europe, the Lower 48 and Alaska. He retired from the Navy on April 1, 1975.
Budd fed his ongoing passion for aviation by flying his own plane in Alaska and, at age 85, he hung up his wings.
Budd designed and built two of his own homes, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved boating.
Budd was married to Linda Bernhardt (nee Wiggins) for 51 years. They lived in several states, including Florida, Alaska, Arizona, Washington and Oregon. Alaska was Budd's home for more than 40 years.
Budd was active with Anchorage Elks Lodge 1351, the Navy League, as well as a member of Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion, Tailhook Association, AOPA, Alaska Airmen Association and the VFW. In 2002, Budd was honored with the FAA's "Master Pilot Award" presented in recognition of more than 50 years of accident-free flying.
Budd was preceded in death by his father, Robert George Bernhardt; his mother, Rose Cora Elizabeth Bernhardt (nee Miller); and brother, Glenn. He is survived by wife, Linda; and children, John, Dirk, and Eric Bernhardt and Erika Bennett. He had 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
His ashes will be scattered over the Chugach Mountain Range in Alaska during the summer of 2019, after a military honors ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
For more, visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/beaverton-or/robert-bernhardt-8174453.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019