Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682

Longtime Alaska resident Bob Coats passed away peacefully with his wife Luz by his side at Providence Transitional Care in Anchorage, Alaska. Robert belonged to the exclusive "Kennicott Kids Group" as he was born at the Kennicott Mine Hospital. Bob's father, Jack Coats, moved to Alaska from Michigan in 1910, and his mother Elsie J. Spence in 1920. As his family lived in Chitina, his birth was scheduled for Cordova, Alaska, where Bob's older brother had been born five years previously. The railroad tracks were blocked by slides, so Mrs. Coats traveled north to the Kennicott Mine Hospital, and she always commented she received the best of care there. Bob's family lived in Chitina until Bob was 7, and then his father was transferred to the Anchorage office of the Alaska Road Commission. Bob attended elementary and high school in Anchorage, graduating in 1949. During his high school years, he delivered newspapers for the downtown area. After graduation he worked for the Alaska Road Commission on various Anchorage and McGrath road construction projects. Bob attended technical school in Chicago, Ill., to further his mechanical skills.

In 1950, he started his fire department career as a volunteer at the 4th Avenue Fire Station, which was located at the old City Hall. In 1956, he was hired as a firefighter. Chief Burns noticed that Bob excelled in the mechanical field and he became the maintenance supervisor for the Anchorage Fire Department. Bob was one of the 10 founders who started the Anchorage Firefighters Union 1264 in 1957. He retired as a Senior Captain from the Anchorage Fire Department in 1982. After retirement, he was contracted by various fire apparatus manufacturers for representation and transportation of their vehicles, which included the Spartan Motor Company and Saulsbury Fire and Rescue Apparatus.

Bob was an avid history buff, especially World War II. He was very knowledgeable about Alaska history and the Anchorage area. He possessed a photographic memory, which made Bob a source of many interesting tales. One of his stories was of the 1964 earthquake when he was visiting his Mom who lived downtown. When they looked for his car to escape her home, he remembers his car was jumping down E Street on its own.

Bob met Luz Granada in 1987 and after marriage they continued to live in his childhood home in Anchorage. For many years they were able to travel the world and the United States. One of his most memorable trips was their excursion around South America and the northern peninsulas of Antarctica.

Bob kept his ties to Chitina and the family's homestead at Strelna. Many wonderful memories were made with family and friends. He will be dearly missed! Bob was a long-standing member of the Anchorage Firefighters Union 1264 Retirees, the Pioneers of Alaska, Igloo No. 15 and the Moose Lodge.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie J. Coats; brother, John D. Coats "Jack"; and family mentor, James Rickey.

He is survived by his wife, Luz Coats; and her nephew, Jean Claude Mendez from Daytona Beach, Fla.; and sons from his previous marriage, Rickey J. Coats of Anchorage and Robert L. Coats of Portland, Ore.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Providence Transitional Care Anchorage. Bob's family and friends extend a heartfelt thank you to all the health care providers and staff from Alaska Regional, St. Elias Specialty Hospital and Providence Transitional Care. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



