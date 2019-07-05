Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Big Lake Lions Club Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edward DeLoach was born on Jan. 6, 1939, in Daytona Beach, Fla., to Gertrude and Ollie DeLoach. Robert passed away on April 16, 2019, at home in his husband's arms in Cave Junction, Ore.

In 1951, Robert and his family headed to Alaska, residing in Eagle River in the family Airstream, then moved to Spenard in 1951. Robert attended Anchorage Junior High and Anchorage High School from 1951 to 1956. He worked at that time as a radio disc jockey for KBYR and KFQD. Robert graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1957.

In 1959, Robert earned his certification as an electrician at Coyne School of Electronics in Chicago, Ill. In 1961, Robert earned a degree in business at Alaska Methodist University. He started as an electrician in 1957 for Glacier Electric and served as president of Coastal Electronics. Later, Robert and his partner Gene opened the Electric Doctor, which operated until 2016.

Many know Robert DeLoach as a beloved actor who was part of the Anchorage stage, acting alongside Boris Karloff in 1957 in ACT's Arsenic and Old Lace. From the 50s to the 90s Robert was on the local stage with Theatre One, Orange Blossom Playhouse, Bardot Theatre, Toss Theatre, Arctic Sun Theatre and Anchorage Community Theatre, where he served as ACT's board treasurer and president. Robert also served as president of both the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce (2007-2009) and Big Lake Lions Club (2013-2015); he and Gene were huge contributors to the Lion's Rec Center. He was also the First Son Commander of Post 11 with the Sons of AMVETS in 2004. He was also involved in the Alaska Imperial Court and the Mount McKinley Non Ascent Club. Robert DeLoach was an explorer to every continent in the world, with the exception of Antarctica.

Robert DeLoach is survived by his husband, Eugene P. Zola in Cave Junction, Ore.; and his cousin, Carolyn Cross from Hattisburg, Miss.; and his Aunt Marilyn Dibble in the Tampa area of Florida.

