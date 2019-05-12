Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Blakely Finch, 75 passed away March 2, 2019 at the Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Center, Anchorage from complications of bladder cancer surgery.



Robert was born November 29, 1943 in Baker City, Oregon. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. While in the Air Force, he played on the USAF basketball team in South Korea. In South Korea, Johnny Cash played for the troops, and after the show, Robert and Johnny had a long conversation that evening. He was stationed in the Air Force in Anchorage and after discharge moved back to Anchorage in 1969. Over the years, Robert worked in law enforcement and corrections throughout Alaska retiring in 1995. He served with the Anchorage Airport Police, as an undercover officer, Nome Police Department and the Nome Anvil Correctional Center. He made is home in Alaska, living in Nome from 1982-1995 and currently residing in Wasilla. He also lived in Oregon City, Oregon from 1995-2006



Robert was an owner of the Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gold mining, and traveling. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs and Portland Trailblazers.



His family wrote: "Bob Finch was a loving husband, father, and kept his family close to him. After retiring from the State of Alaska in 1995, he moved back to Oregon City to be near his brother, Tim Finch and to take care of his mother, Phyllis Dawson. After his mother passed away in 2005, Bob and his wife, Gloria decided to move back to Alaska for their love of this State. Bob and Gloria will be missed forever. Forever and Always."



Bob is survived by his son, Robert Nobel, Kake, AK; daughter, Bonnie Finch, Bethel, AK; and son, Jeremiah Finch, Anchorage, AK.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; brother, Tim Finch; mother, Phyllis Dawson; and father, Robert Finch, Sr

