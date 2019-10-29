Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gartin. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Scott Gartin, 67, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 24, 2019.

Scott, or Scotty, is survived by his wife, Elaine of 19 years; son, Forrest Gartin; daughter, Gretchen Wood; daughter, Rosie Nethercott; brother, Chip Lambert; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert William Gartin and Marilyn Elizabeth Nichols; and his sister, Cherilyn Hawkley. Scott was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.

Scott was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Whittier, Calif., at the Murphy Memorial Hospital. He graduated from University of Alaska Fairbanks with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in May 1984, and received his Master of Science in civil engineering in May 1992. He worked as a civil engineer for the State of Alaska, Department of Transportation and Public Facilities for 30 years, retiring in 2013. Scott continued to stay busy in retirement as the President of the Alaska Chapter of the American Concrete Institute, where he shared his knowledge and love for the industry with his students. He also did consulting work as a professional engineer and bought and sold guns for his two businesses: Gartin Engineering and Gartin Trading Company.

Scott had many hobbies, including hunting and fishing, and was an avid gun collector and enjoyed reloading. He loved music, especially rock and roll, and was an excellent guitarist. He loved history and learning everything he could about his family genealogy. He loved to boast that his family were descendants of the English monarchy. Scott had planned to write a complete book on the Gartin family history, but was unable to achieve this. His family will continue what he started to keep the Gartin family name alive.

A private graveside burial will be held at the Angelus Memorial Park in South Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to Project Periwinkle, an organization that raises money for gastric cancer research programs.



