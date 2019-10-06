Longtime Alaska resident Robert Henry Patrick passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9475 East Bogard Road, Colony Chapel in Palmer, Alaska, at 11 a.m.

Robert "Bob" was born on Sept. 8, 1936, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to Robert Henry Patrick and Edna Arlene Harvey. Between his junior and senior years of high school, he attended the Jim Shoulder's Rodeo School. He was successful in bareback riding and bull riding. He also attended Colorado State University.

He worked as a chemist in the oil and mining industries. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He loved fishing and always said, "I am good at fishing, but not so great at catching." His most successful catch was his sweetheart Anna Jean Welker. He married her on Dec. 17, 1956. They are the parents of five girls and three boys. His most favorite thing was to spend time with his family.

He is survived by wife, Anna Jean; and children, Penny Campbell (Les), Susan Huntsman (Wade), Kristi Campbell (Gilbert), Claudia Spencer (Mike), Gene Patrick (Vilavanh) and Summer Evans (Craig); 26 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sons, Randy and Bobby Patrick; and grandson, Ben Campbell.