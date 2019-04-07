Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" Hodson died peacefully on April 3, 2019, from complications of congenital heart disease.

Born in 1959 in Colorado, he moved to Clear, Alaska, with his sister and parents in 1960, where his father was manager at the BMEWS base. Moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1969, he attended East High School, and later WSU. Modeling his father's love for bears, he took up an unparalleled affection for hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He turned his passion into a career by working at Barney's Sports Chalet in 1973, purchased it in 1983, and owned and managed the store until 2019.

Bob was known for his many hunting accolades in both Alaska and Russia - as both hunter and guide - and for his contributions to wildlife organizations, including raising over a million dollars for sheep preservation and management in the Chugach area. He prided himself in outfitting outdoorsmen with self-designed, top-of-the-line outdoor equipment including tents, backpacks, outdoor clothing and camping gear, using them as he hunted and fished throughout the world. Talented as an architect, he designed a one-of-a-kind fishing lodge in Prince William Sound.

Bob instilled both his business sense and creativity in his children, Sable and Trent, whom he was more proud of than any other accomplishment.

Bob is survived by a large, close-knit family led by his mother, Lona Hodson, who worked with him until her 90th birthday; sisters, Ilona Farr, Lenna (Bob) Carson, Lora (Eric) Reinbold and Lisa (Jim) Gentemann; and multiple nieces, nephews and their children. Father Loyd Hodson died in 2018.

Funeral services will be at Chapel by the Sea on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made to the , or Alaska Wild Sheep Foundation.



Robert "Bob" Hodson died peacefully on April 3, 2019, from complications of congenital heart disease.Born in 1959 in Colorado, he moved to Clear, Alaska, with his sister and parents in 1960, where his father was manager at the BMEWS base. Moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1969, he attended East High School, and later WSU. Modeling his father's love for bears, he took up an unparalleled affection for hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He turned his passion into a career by working at Barney's Sports Chalet in 1973, purchased it in 1983, and owned and managed the store until 2019.Bob was known for his many hunting accolades in both Alaska and Russia - as both hunter and guide - and for his contributions to wildlife organizations, including raising over a million dollars for sheep preservation and management in the Chugach area. He prided himself in outfitting outdoorsmen with self-designed, top-of-the-line outdoor equipment including tents, backpacks, outdoor clothing and camping gear, using them as he hunted and fished throughout the world. Talented as an architect, he designed a one-of-a-kind fishing lodge in Prince William Sound.Bob instilled both his business sense and creativity in his children, Sable and Trent, whom he was more proud of than any other accomplishment.Bob is survived by a large, close-knit family led by his mother, Lona Hodson, who worked with him until her 90th birthday; sisters, Ilona Farr, Lenna (Bob) Carson, Lora (Eric) Reinbold and Lisa (Jim) Gentemann; and multiple nieces, nephews and their children. Father Loyd Hodson died in 2018.Funeral services will be at Chapel by the Sea on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m.Donations can be made to the , or Alaska Wild Sheep Foundation. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.