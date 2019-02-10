Obituary Guest Book View Sign

In the sixth month of his 100th year, Robert J. "Bob" Halcro, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Bob was born in Montreal, Canada, the second of five children. His father died when he was 6 years old, and his mother and all the children returned to her family home in Rhode Island.

Ever the adventurer, Bob traveled to Germany as a cabin boy on a liner when he was 15. Returning to school he had to write the inevitable "What I did during summer vacation." He wrote that he was in Germany and there were men in uniform everywhere. He wrote it was very frightening and that he knew there would soon be a war as the Germans were spoiling for a fight. The teacher read the paper, told Bob that he had served in World War I, the war to end all wars, and that there would "never" be another war and tore the paper up. Bob related, "As I sat in a foxhole in New Guinea for months with bullets whizzing over my head, I often thought about that teacher!"

Bob served in the

He received his separation from the Air Force in Manila, P.I., along with several other Americans and started a business. In 1947, he married Blanca Guzman, with whom he had two daughters, Victoria and Pauline. They later moved to San Francisco, Calif., but the marriage ended in 1951.

Bob had established a business in Alaska and in 1955, Bob married Barbara Brady and they spent their honeymoon in Anchorage opening an office in what was then known as the 1200 L Building - now the Inlet Towers. In 2016, they celebrated, with their fellow AVIS employee-owners, 60 years of operation throughout Alaska. Over the years Bob established many businesses including Avis Rent a Car in Guam and Saipan, Windjammer Cruises in Hawaii and Guam, and The Great Land Investment Company and Alaska Parking Company in Alaska.

Always very civic-minded, Bob was a past director of the Unification Committee, Anchorage, Chairman Emeritus of Hope Cottage Foundation (now Hope Community Resources Inc.), Director Emeritus and Past V.P.- Coast Guard Foundation, Life Member of

Bob leaves behind to miss him terribly his wife, Barbara; daughters, Victoria Adams, Pauline Hurst, Mary E. Halcro, Roberta Inglis (Andrew) and Margaret Beach (Ron); and son, Andrew J. Halcro (Vicki); 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Andrew J. and Rella Mae (Sauve) Halcro; daughter, Stephanie F. Halcro; brothers, Lawrence, Horace and Russell Halcro; and sister, Mary Rella (Halcro) Heil.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with a rosary at 10 a.m., and Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in California in May. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Hope Cottage, St. Benedict Church or a charitable organization of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Maria, Najma, as well as the Providence Home Health and Hospice Teams for their wonderful, caring, professional help during the past nine months.



In the sixth month of his 100th year, Robert J. "Bob" Halcro, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.Bob was born in Montreal, Canada, the second of five children. His father died when he was 6 years old, and his mother and all the children returned to her family home in Rhode Island.Ever the adventurer, Bob traveled to Germany as a cabin boy on a liner when he was 15. Returning to school he had to write the inevitable "What I did during summer vacation." He wrote that he was in Germany and there were men in uniform everywhere. He wrote it was very frightening and that he knew there would soon be a war as the Germans were spoiling for a fight. The teacher read the paper, told Bob that he had served in World War I, the war to end all wars, and that there would "never" be another war and tore the paper up. Bob related, "As I sat in a foxhole in New Guinea for months with bullets whizzing over my head, I often thought about that teacher!"Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1941 through Sept. 30, 1945, in four Asia Pacific Theatre of War campaigns and was with the landing of General MacArthur when he re-entered the Philippines. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal and eight bronze stars , as well as the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Emblem and other World War II medals.He received his separation from the Air Force in Manila, P.I., along with several other Americans and started a business. In 1947, he married Blanca Guzman, with whom he had two daughters, Victoria and Pauline. They later moved to San Francisco, Calif., but the marriage ended in 1951.Bob had established a business in Alaska and in 1955, Bob married Barbara Brady and they spent their honeymoon in Anchorage opening an office in what was then known as the 1200 L Building - now the Inlet Towers. In 2016, they celebrated, with their fellow AVIS employee-owners, 60 years of operation throughout Alaska. Over the years Bob established many businesses including Avis Rent a Car in Guam and Saipan, Windjammer Cruises in Hawaii and Guam, and The Great Land Investment Company and Alaska Parking Company in Alaska.Always very civic-minded, Bob was a past director of the Unification Committee, Anchorage, Chairman Emeritus of Hope Cottage Foundation (now Hope Community Resources Inc.), Director Emeritus and Past V.P.- Coast Guard Foundation, Life Member of Rotary Club of Anchorage, SKAL Club, American Association of the Philippines, Navy League and others. He was active in the Republican Party and was named Republican Man of the Year in 1992.Bob leaves behind to miss him terribly his wife, Barbara; daughters, Victoria Adams, Pauline Hurst, Mary E. Halcro, Roberta Inglis (Andrew) and Margaret Beach (Ron); and son, Andrew J. Halcro (Vicki); 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Andrew J. and Rella Mae (Sauve) Halcro; daughter, Stephanie F. Halcro; brothers, Lawrence, Horace and Russell Halcro; and sister, Mary Rella (Halcro) Heil.A funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with a rosary at 10 a.m., and Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in California in May. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Hope Cottage, St. Benedict Church or a charitable organization of your choice.The family wishes to thank Maria, Najma, as well as the Providence Home Health and Hospice Teams for their wonderful, caring, professional help during the past nine months. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army U.S. Air Force Rotary International World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close