Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Schihl. View Sign Service Information Altmeyer Funeral Home 929 Battlefield Boulevard S. Chesapeake , VA 23322 (757)-482-3311 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. Schihl, Ph.D., STL, 83, of Chesapeake, Va., died on Aug. 9, 2019, after deciding not to fight cancer but to put his prognosis in the Hands of God.

Bob was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Harold and Lucille (Hess) Schihl. He was a member of Church of the Ascension, Virginia Beach, Va. He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Schihl; and brothers, Ronald and Raymond Schihl. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne; son, Jonathan; granddaughter, Zoe Schihl Fanning; brother, Richard and Mary Lou Schihl; nieces, Becky, Amy and Kelli; nephew, Aaron; and their families.

Dr. Bob was a Professor Emeritus after retiring from Regent University. He was one of 12 founding professors hired by Pat Robertson as he began CBN University, now Regent. He had a long career teaching mass communication in television. Bob also authored several books on television production.

Bob shared the Gospel message throughout his life in many churches in the Dioceses of Buffalo, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; Gela, Italy; and Anchorage, Alaska. He also co-authored "Catholic Apologetics" with Paul Flanagan.

A joyful Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Joseph Clark officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior, followed by a reception in the Community Center after the service. Burial was at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Robert J. Schihl, Ph.D., STL, 83, of Chesapeake, Va., died on Aug. 9, 2019, after deciding not to fight cancer but to put his prognosis in the Hands of God.Bob was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Harold and Lucille (Hess) Schihl. He was a member of Church of the Ascension, Virginia Beach, Va. He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Schihl; and brothers, Ronald and Raymond Schihl. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne; son, Jonathan; granddaughter, Zoe Schihl Fanning; brother, Richard and Mary Lou Schihl; nieces, Becky, Amy and Kelli; nephew, Aaron; and their families.Dr. Bob was a Professor Emeritus after retiring from Regent University. He was one of 12 founding professors hired by Pat Robertson as he began CBN University, now Regent. He had a long career teaching mass communication in television. Bob also authored several books on television production.Bob shared the Gospel message throughout his life in many churches in the Dioceses of Buffalo, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; Gela, Italy; and Anchorage, Alaska. He also co-authored "Catholic Apologetics" with Paul Flanagan.A joyful Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Joseph Clark officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior, followed by a reception in the Community Center after the service. Burial was at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close