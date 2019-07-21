Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Jan "Bob" Krogseng. View Sign Service Information Service 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Krog's Kamp Big Eddy Rd Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Jan Krogseng

Long term resident of Alaska, Robert J. "Bob" Krogseng, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, with his loving wife of 53 years, Mel, by his side. Bob was born on July 4, 1935, in Saum, Minn. He graduated from

Bob entered the Air Force in 1958. He was an RIO in the F101 Voodoo and a WSO in the F4 D-E Phantom. He flew 322combat missions out of Da Nang, Republic of Vietnam. He was awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses and 16Air Medals, plus many other medals for valor and service. Bob retired from the Air Force in1979. He then went to work for the EPA. Next he took a job as Alaska Manager for TES, an environmental firm working on the Susitna Hydro Electric project. Next he worked at Krogseng Real Estate. Then in 1986, he attended the Alaska State Trooper Academy in Sitka, subsequently taking a position as a Public Safety Officer with the North Slope Borough. He then accepted a position with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation in Anchorage-Soldotna, where he worked until he retired to spend time on the Kenai River.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mel; daughter, Lynn (husband Steve and son Chris Iverson); son, Eric; daughter, Kathryn LaHaye; and grandchildren, Roman, Isabella and Gavin. He is also survived by brothers, Ron and Jim; sister, Karen Clark; cousin, Dan Krogseng and family of Nikiski, Alaska; along with many other relatives and friends.

There will be a remembrance service for Bob on Aug. 4, 2019, at Krog's Kamp, Big Eddy Road in Soldotna, Alaska, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. All relatives and friends are invited; heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Please come and share your memories of Bob. Questions: call 907-252-1521.



