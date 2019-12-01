Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Judy. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Robert E. Judy, 83, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019.

Mr. Judy was born in Covington, Va., on June 1, 1936. His early years were spent on his grandfather's farm while his father served in the Army during

During his career, he flew many different types of aircraft and while on active duty, he flew for several air taxi companies in Anchorage while stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base. He volunteered for a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1970-1971, where he flew as a forward air controller in the Cessna 0-2A. Upon retiring from the Air Force in June 1974, he arrived home to Anchorage on a Friday night, took a check ride on Saturday morning and was flying as a co-pilot on Monday. He worked for Cessna Aircraft and attended many of the factory schools in Wichita, Kan., training in both pilot proficiency and maintenance on almost every aircraft that Cessna manufactured.

Due to a serious bout of cancer, he lost his medical certificate, thus his flying career ended. During this time period, he was a long time member of the Quiet Birdmen.

After his flying career, Bob and wife, Elaine, along with Mark Miller owned the local Anchorage Shaver Shop. This specialty shop was one of a kind - repairing and servicing electric shavers from all over the state.

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be remembered for his love of Alaska summers, a Dutch Harbor stay where he learned to love seafood, his incredible cooking skills and his love of a great restaurant meal, making the best smoked salmon ever, many special times in Seward, taking care of his roses, and Hangar Night with the guys discussing their flying adventures. His favorite places to visit were New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and the Reno Air Races every September. He loved his family, his sweetheart and dear wife, Elaine and flying loops.

He is survived by Elaine, his wife of 52 years; two sons, Robert K. Judy and Ronald K. Judy and their spouses; one stepson, Dale Jones; grandchildren, Nicole Tucker and spouse, Taylor Judy and Trevor Judy; and great-grandson, Colin Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his two dear Siamese cats named Cat and Dog; his father, Hubert L. Judy; mother, Dorothy; sisters, Virginia Haynes and Nyla Ferrin; and brother, Ronald E. Judy.

He will join his father in being interred at Arlington National Cemetery in spring 2020.



