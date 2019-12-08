Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Julian. View Sign Service Information Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home 632 St. Francis Street Rapid City , SD 57701 (605)-343-0145 Send Flowers Obituary



Bob was born to Herman and Mary Julian on Dec. 26, 1931, in Hanover, Pa. After high school, he joined the

Bob retired from the Air Force in 1971, and the family returned to Anchorage in 1972. He and Pauline enjoyed traveling in their RV around Alaska and the Lower 48. They liked camping, garage sales and gatherings with family and friends, which almost always included cards or other games. Bob was a regular for card games at the Anchorage Senior Center and was often on the winning team at their annual hand-and-foot tournament held during Fur Rondy. He enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of his widows and widowers support group and First Presbyterian's Amen club. He was also a proud member of the McDonalds Morning Coffee Group.

Bob and Pauline were married for 58 years at the time of Pauline's passing. Their church community at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage was very important to them. Bob moved to Rapid City in the summer of 2019 to be close to his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; his daughter, Debbie (Halloran); and his son, Steven. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Julian and her partner Ed Schuman of Rapid City; his grandchildren, Alex (Carla) Cushman of Rapid City, Ryan Cushman of Anchorage and Sara Halloran of Johnsonville, N.Y.; his great-granddaughters, Elsie and Hazel Cushman; son-in-law, John Halloran of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; and many friends. He will be greatly missed.

Cards may be sent to Behrens Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, S.D., or First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage building fund. Robert Eugene Julian of Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, following a brief illness.Bob was born to Herman and Mary Julian on Dec. 26, 1931, in Hanover, Pa. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force ; his first assignment was in England, where he met his wife Pauline. They married in 1953 and went on to have three children, Linda, Deborah and Steven, while stationed around the United States by the Air Force, including two tours in Alaska.Bob retired from the Air Force in 1971, and the family returned to Anchorage in 1972. He and Pauline enjoyed traveling in their RV around Alaska and the Lower 48. They liked camping, garage sales and gatherings with family and friends, which almost always included cards or other games. Bob was a regular for card games at the Anchorage Senior Center and was often on the winning team at their annual hand-and-foot tournament held during Fur Rondy. He enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of his widows and widowers support group and First Presbyterian's Amen club. He was also a proud member of the McDonalds Morning Coffee Group.Bob and Pauline were married for 58 years at the time of Pauline's passing. Their church community at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage was very important to them. Bob moved to Rapid City in the summer of 2019 to be close to his family.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; his daughter, Debbie (Halloran); and his son, Steven. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Julian and her partner Ed Schuman of Rapid City; his grandchildren, Alex (Carla) Cushman of Rapid City, Ryan Cushman of Anchorage and Sara Halloran of Johnsonville, N.Y.; his great-granddaughters, Elsie and Hazel Cushman; son-in-law, John Halloran of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; and many friends. He will be greatly missed.Cards may be sent to Behrens Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, S.D., or First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage building fund. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close