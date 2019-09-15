Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Rob was a lifelong fourth generation Alaska resident.
Attending Rogers Park, Wendler and East High schools, Rob maintained enduring friendships with everyone he encountered due to his unique style and sympathetic ear. After moving to Homer, Alaska, in the '80s, Rob worked the family hotel business then became Homer's favorite cabbie. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and looking after Grandma. Rob's ability to identify with everyone without judgment; his generous, empathetic and caring demeanor; and his laughter and sharp wit were a treasure and will be missed by all.
Rob leaves behind members of the Karnos, Hubbard and McHone clans, as well as friends far and wide.
Memorials are planned for Anchorage and Homer.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019