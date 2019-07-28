Robert Theodore "Ted" Kimzey, 80, passed away in his sleep at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 24, 2019, of leukemia.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, on March 23, 1939. His family moved to Alaska in 1947. Ted often recalled trapping rabbits near Fireweed Lane. He studied Civil Engineering at Boise Jr. College. He was a member of the Operating Engineers 302.
In 1962, he married the girl next door in Star, Idaho. They headed to Alaska, and often stated they were still on their honeymoon. His young family settled in Anchorage in 1965, where he made his career in the Municipality Road Maintenance Department. He was involved in the Antique Auto Mushers of Alaska, and owned a 1922 Model T, '31 A, '62 International Pickup. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years.
Ted was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and building. His favorite toy was his chainsaw.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. Kimzey and Carrie J. Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Colleen Gordy; children, Robin Jessee, Bill Kimzey and Christine Cavalero; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Olive Chenowith; great-aunts, Esther Best and Nina Irwin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, you may plant a tree to commemorate all the ones he cut down.
He and Colleen were married for 58 adventurous years. She made a career of saving him from physical harm. He was able to face life without fear, knowing his wife had his back. In the end he was able to face death knowing he would meet his true savior, Jesus Christ.
Memorial services will be held at Anchorage Lutheran Church, 1420 N Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019