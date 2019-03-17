Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" Layman formerly of Fairbanks and later Anchorage, Alaska, died surrounded by loved ones in Vancouver, Wash.

Bob was the first son of Charles and Esther Layman of Des Moines, Iowa, where he grew up along with his twin brother Richard. The boys' first job was working on their grandparents' farm on the east side of town, picking strawberries, grapes, apples and taking care of the chickens. After playing semi-pro baseball on the Iowa Farm Team, Bob joined the Navy, learning he had an interest in electronics while serving in the

After 13 years with Northwestern Bell Telephone in Iowa, Bob, Joyce and their three children moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Bob worked with Norad at the Murphy Dome site, making sure communications were operating for the missile defense of the nation. In 1974, the family moved again, this time to Anchorage, where Bob worked for the Anchorage Telephone Utility and belonged to the IBEW union. Many years he was among a hand-full of the highest paid employees of the City, providing technical communications support for the International Airport, oil companies and banks.

He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Kristi Kay Chamberlain of St. Petersburg, Fla.

His life was a testament of family, love and devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his friends and family. Bob is survived by his daughter, Margaret Lush of Homer, Alaska; his son, Rob Layman of Vancouver, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials will be accepted for the education of Bob's grandchildren at: 41376 Crested Crane Street, Homer, AK 99603. Robert "Bob" Layman formerly of Fairbanks and later Anchorage, Alaska, died surrounded by loved ones in Vancouver, Wash.Bob was the first son of Charles and Esther Layman of Des Moines, Iowa, where he grew up along with his twin brother Richard. The boys' first job was working on their grandparents' farm on the east side of town, picking strawberries, grapes, apples and taking care of the chickens. After playing semi-pro baseball on the Iowa Farm Team, Bob joined the Navy, learning he had an interest in electronics while serving in the Korean War . He was married to his high school sweetheart, Joyce Gibson, in 1950.After 13 years with Northwestern Bell Telephone in Iowa, Bob, Joyce and their three children moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Bob worked with Norad at the Murphy Dome site, making sure communications were operating for the missile defense of the nation. In 1974, the family moved again, this time to Anchorage, where Bob worked for the Anchorage Telephone Utility and belonged to the IBEW union. Many years he was among a hand-full of the highest paid employees of the City, providing technical communications support for the International Airport, oil companies and banks.He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Kristi Kay Chamberlain of St. Petersburg, Fla.His life was a testament of family, love and devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his friends and family. Bob is survived by his daughter, Margaret Lush of Homer, Alaska; his son, Rob Layman of Vancouver, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Memorials will be accepted for the education of Bob's grandchildren at: 41376 Crested Crane Street, Homer, AK 99603. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close