Service Information Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757)-595-4424 Service 2:00 PM Masonic Lodge 36081 Kenai Spur Highway Soldotna , AK

Longtime Alaskan and Pioneer, Mr. Robert "Bob" Lee Green, 93, of Soldotna, Alaska, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

A Masonic service will be held on June 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 36081 Kenai Spur Highway in Soldotna. His ashes will be scattered at a later date across Alaska.

Bob was born on April17, 1926, in San Francisco, Calif., the second child of John A. and Evlyn Y. (Arnold) Green. At an early age the family moved to Colorado, where he grew up on the family ranch. His early ranch life set the tone for the rest of his life.

He enlisted in the Army at age 18, and served in the legendary 10th Mountain Division in Italy during

Alaska was still a territory when Bob arrived in March 1949. He immediately set to making footprints across the land. In 1950, he homesteaded in the Anchorage Rabbit Creek area. He was a heavy equipment operator, engineer, building contractor, professional welder, big game guide, bush pilot and experimental aircraft builder. Bob worked on many esteemed projects such as, while employed by MK Company, the road construction of the Seward Highway down Turnagain Arm from Potter to Portage.

In 1962, Bob moved to Soldotna, which he had ever since called home. He was Soldotna's first full time employee and later became Public Works Director, being responsible for the construction and maintenance of the city streets, roads, municipal buildings and water and sewer systems; wearing all the hats from engineer to dog catcher, he was influential in the development of Soldotna from a third class village to the city it is today. While doing all this, he also found time as Squadron Commander of the Civil Air Patrol to fly search and rescue missions.

Bob was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, a York Rite, Shriner, member of Seattle Nile Shrine Temple, charter member of Alaska Shrine Temple, past President and one of the organizers of the Kenai Soldotna Shrine Club and the Ladies Oriental Shrine. As president of the Shrine Club he put on local rodeos to raise money for the Shrine Hospital for Children.

In his spare time, in 1969, with the help of his family, Bob took on the job of starting his own business both designing and building the Kenai River Lodge, which was family owned and operated for 36 years, until it was sold in 2005. Bob was an avid sportsman, with a passion for everything outdoors, outstanding artist and photographer, motorcyclist and an avid reader with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, June Green in June 2016; parents, John A. Green in December 1990 and Evlyn Green in January 1964; brothers, John Green in December 1990 and Brian Green in September 1959; and his son, Terry Robert Green in March 2008.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl and Ron Bauer of Davie, Fla.; son, Bill and Connie Green of Soldotna; son, Dan and Mary Green of Soldotna; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Thomas Green of Sanford, N.C.; son, Doug and Stephanie Green of Homer Alaska; son, Tim Green of California; daughter, Darla Green of Homer; son, Mike and Brooke Webb of Gilbert, Ariz.; sister, Virginia Woods of Colorado; grandchildren, Charity Green of Soldotna, Brook Green of Nikiski, Alaska, Lee Green of Soldotna, Josh Bauer of Davie, Fla., Ben Bauer of Davie, Adam Green of Homer, Eve Green of Anchorage, Corey Davis of Soldotna, Carly Davis of Alyeska, Alaska, Kelsey Webb of Gilbert, Ariz., Cody Sirrine of Gilbert, Carter Webb of Gilbert and Kennedi Webb of Gilbert; and his many great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made in Bob's honor to the Shrine Children's Travel Fund, Alaska Shrine Center, 1930 East Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99504.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to all that had an impact on his life.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Peninsula Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Kenai, Alaska.







