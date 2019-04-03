Robert Marshall went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with family and friends by his side. He was 96 years old.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska. A second visitation will be at the Glennallen Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. Dinner will follow at the Kluti-Kaah Memorial Hall. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Glennallen Chapel, with burial immediately following at the Marshall Family Plot in Kenny Lake. Dinner and Potlatch will immediately follow at Kluti-Kaah.
Robert was born on April 13, 1922, in Chitina, Alaska, to parents Bob and Maude (Charley) Marshall. He spent his young years in Chitina. After the death of his father, Robert was raised by his uncle "Bear Jack" Marshall. He married Mae Goodlataw on April 13, 1946. Robert and Mae built their home in Tazlina, Alaska, in 1964, where they raised their four children: Lucille, Elmer, Judy and Norma. Robert was a proud grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert provided for his family using the cultural and traditional values of his youth. He was a successful hunter and fisherman. He was an expert in designing and building many fish wheels. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Robert retired after 40 years of service to the Alaska Department of Transportation. A well-known and respected Ahtna Athabascan leader, Robert tirelessly served his people. His leadership was recognized throughout Alaska, earning him the prestigious AFN Citizen of the year award and the honor of the Copper River Native Association naming their new headquarters "The Robert Marshall Building."
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Herbert Marshall, Thomas Pete, Agnes Taylor, Etta Bell and Mary Bell; his beloved wife, Mae, just over a year ago; and in the past nine years, he and his wife endured the passing of their three youngest children: Norma, Elmer and Judy. He is survived by daughter, Lucille Thomas (Jim Williams); his son-in-law, Roy Yates; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
