Robert Meyer, 74, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away on June 17, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Rob was born in Sebastopol, Calif., on June 13, 1945. He married Kathleen Schaefer on June 8, 1968, in Concord, Calif. After graduating from the University of San Francisco in June 1969, he and Kathie moved to Anchorage, Alaska. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant for several accounting firms in Anchorage until moving to Green Valley, in 2014. He was a veteran, serving in the Marine Corps Reserves and Alaska Air National Guard.

Despite Rob's many medical issues over the years, he shared a full and exciting life with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley with the American Legion Riders, off-roading in his Jeep, sky diving and camping. Prior to leaving Alaska, he was a board member for

Rob is survived by Kathie, his wife of 51 years; daughter, Jennifer; and brother, Patrick Rumley with his wife Elize and daughters Julia and Ellen.

A celebration of life will be held in Green Valley on Oct. 12, 2019.

Memorials in Rob's name may be made to Life Alaska, 235 East Eighth Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501; or the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers, 601 North La Canada, Green Valley, AZ 85614.

