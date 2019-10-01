Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Nesvick. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Burial 11:30 AM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Francis Nesvick, 91, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.

Robert was born on July 17, 1928, in Burlington, Vt. He served in the United States Air Force, serving from 1945 to 1974. During that time, he met Mary M. Friel and they married on Jan. 15, 1949, in South Hadley Falls, Mass. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1953, and have resided here ever since. Robert enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play football and also loved to go fishing. His family states, "He was the best father, grandpa and great-grandpa ever."

Robert is survived by son, Robert F. Nesvick Jr. (Sandy) of El Mirage, Ariz.; daughter, Diane M. Nesvick of Anchorage; daughter, Cynthia A. Nesvick of Anchorage; son, James W. Nesvick (Kim) of Anchorage; grandson, Robert F. Nesvick III of Anchorage; grandson, Joseph Nesvick of Wylie, Texas; grandson, David Nesvick of Puyallup, Wash.; granddaughter, Amber Keplinger of North Hollywood, Calif.; granddaughter, Emilie Lenhart of Anchorage; granddaughter, Alana Williamson of Cantor, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Pandora Lowe of North Hollywood; great-granddaughter, Persephone Lowe of North Hollywood; great-grandson, Nesson Lenhart of Anchorage; great-grandson, Easton Lenhart of Anchorage; great-granddaughter, Stella Lenhart of Anchorage; great-granddaughter, Mariona Nesvick of Anchorage; great-grandson, Kieran Nesvick of Puyallup; and longtime special friend, Arlene Schillereff of Anchorage.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary M. (Friel) Nesvick, who passed away in 2001.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Following the services, Robert will be laid to rest with military honors at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery.



