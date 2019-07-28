Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Olson-Young, 19 years of age, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home.

Robert was born on April 5, 2000, in Anchorage, Alaska.

He is survived by his mother, Ronda Ridenour; stepfather, Patrick Ridenour; father, David Boling; sister, Brandy Baca; sister, Erica Rodriguez; brother, Brandon Kober; brother, Darren Olson Young; brother, Ross Boling; sister, Emylee Ridenour; brother, Keegan Ridenour; and brother, Johnathan Olson. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Dean Young; and grandmother, Linda Darlene Foust.

Bobby loved deeply and cared what people thought of him. He respected the advice he received from his family and friends. Bobby worked as a mechanic assistant with dreams of pursuing mechanic schooling, following his grandfather's footsteps.

Bobby would never turn down an opportunity to spend time in Cantwell, Alaska, with his grandfather Ron. They shared the love of snow machining, four-wheeling, fishing and canoeing. He also enjoyed swimming, skateboarding and practicing at the rifle range with his family. He loved spending nights relaxing by the fire pit with his brothers, who he looked up to and aspired to be like.

Family and friends celebrated Bobby's life at Unite Church. Bobby's contagious laugh and big hugs will be greatly missed. Robert Olson-Young, 19 years of age, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home.Robert was born on April 5, 2000, in Anchorage, Alaska.He is survived by his mother, Ronda Ridenour; stepfather, Patrick Ridenour; father, David Boling; sister, Brandy Baca; sister, Erica Rodriguez; brother, Brandon Kober; brother, Darren Olson Young; brother, Ross Boling; sister, Emylee Ridenour; brother, Keegan Ridenour; and brother, Johnathan Olson. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Dean Young; and grandmother, Linda Darlene Foust.Bobby loved deeply and cared what people thought of him. He respected the advice he received from his family and friends. Bobby worked as a mechanic assistant with dreams of pursuing mechanic schooling, following his grandfather's footsteps.Bobby would never turn down an opportunity to spend time in Cantwell, Alaska, with his grandfather Ron. They shared the love of snow machining, four-wheeling, fishing and canoeing. He also enjoyed swimming, skateboarding and practicing at the rifle range with his family. He loved spending nights relaxing by the fire pit with his brothers, who he looked up to and aspired to be like.Family and friends celebrated Bobby's life at Unite Church. Bobby's contagious laugh and big hugs will be greatly missed. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close