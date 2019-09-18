Robert "Chilly" Thomas Jerome Poletti, 57, of Port Richey, Fla., was born on Friday, Aug. 3, 1962, in St. Louis, Mo., and passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Chicago, Ill.
Robert worked as a Millwright Manager for Chicago Beverage Systems LLC. He was a member of Millwrights Local 1102.
In his youth, Robert "Chilly" was a phenomenal hockey player playing in areas around Peoria, Chicago and Detroit, Ill., until eventually being recruited to play for the Calgary Flames for a short stint - all throughout rocking his favorite number 19. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Poletti Jr.; and mother, Virginia Renois.
Surviving are his wife, Michele Poletti of Port Richey, Fla.; stepchildren, Quinn Dozier and Dillon Smith; brothers, Bill (Jackie) Poletti of Fairview Heights, Ill., John (Lynn) Poletti of Hamel, Ill., Paul Poletti of Handy, Mo., and Richard Poletti of Willard, Mo.; sister, Mary (Wesley) DeVany of Vancouver, Wash.; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family via Cash App: $MichelePolettieeyore.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the home of Josh Poletti, 3 Summit Station, St. Charles, MO 63303.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019