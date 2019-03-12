Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bobby" Ray Coyne, 78, lived in Wasilla, Alaska, and passed away at his home after losing his battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his family on March 9, 2019.

Born to Ed and Katie Coyne of Covington, La., he was the second youngest of 12 children. Bobby traveled to Alaska in 1968, to help support his sister and injured brother-in-law, and decided to move his family to Alaska in May 1969. He worked in the oil industry and road construction for 50 years. Upon retirement, when congratulated by friends, he would respond with "rich people retire, I just quit showing up for work."

Bobby devoted his time to friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Patsy, of 60 years; sons, Cleve (Sheryl), Wesley (Dawn) and O'Neal (Wendy); son-in-law, Ed Reavis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Katie; sons, Andy and Keith; and daughter, Angie Reavis.

Please join the family for services and celebration of life potluck at the Fairview Loop Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

