Robert Andrew "Andy" Renkert, 68, passed away at his home after an extended illness on Sunday, Oct 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Andy was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb 16, 1951, to Bob and Millie Renkert, the second of their three sons. Growing up in Alaska, Andy began a lifelong love affair with the outdoors. In particular, he enjoyed skiing and biking. Andy spent his college years attending Colorado State University and University of Oregon with a year in-between spent as a ski bum in Snowbird, Utah. On December 13, 1980, Andy married Pam

Albright. They made their home in Anchorage where they raised their two children, Lindsay and Tom. Andy had a long career as a social studies teacher at West High School, where he shared his passion for history, government, and psychology with his many students. He enjoyed summertime activities with his family spending time at the family cabin, fishing for red salmon on the Kenai, and camping. After his retirement, Andy honed his skills as a photographer, becoming an active member of the local outdoor photography community.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Bob Renkert, and is survived by his wife Pam; daughter, Lindsay and son-in-law Andrew; son, Tom and daughter-in-law Jillian; mother, Millie; older brother, Charles and wife Mary Ann; and younger brother, Jim. His dog Roxie was also a beloved companion. A heartfelt thanks to the many health caregivers who supported Andy during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the or the Providence Alaska Foundation to support the Providence Healing Garden.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct 26, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church at 616 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage - all are welcome.

