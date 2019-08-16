Robert Seaton was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Seattle, Wash., to Ernest A. Seaton and Wuanita Maria Judy Seaton. He grew up in Washington, Oregon, and California. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor's degree in history.

In the early 1980s, he relocated to the Anchorage, Alaska, area, where he spent the remainder of his life. He worked for the State of Alaska, Forestry Department until he retired in 2010.

He met, and in August 2002, married, the love of his life, Lam Tuyen Seaton. She meant everything to him; they were nearly inseparable and they loved to travel together. He was greatly treasured by his family and will always be relished as quite a joker, and a generous person always pleasant to be around. He was very well-read and always had very unique political opinions.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lam Tuyen Seaton; and his older brother, Ernest Arlo Seaton. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who cared for him.

A Memorial will be held at Wasilla Heritage Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m.