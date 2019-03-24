Bob Sparks died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Bob was 74.
Born in Seattle, Wash., Bob moved to Anchorage, Alaska, as a young boy with his parents, Bob and Margaret, and sister, Georgia. Bob loved animals and the outdoors. In his happiest moments Bob was playing cribbage with friends on the deck of his lodge in Halibut Cove, 5 O'clock Bay; his black lab Daisy chasing birds; his sons and their friends exploring somewhere nearby.
Bob lived a broad life made up of very different chapters, in a book that was ultimately too short. Bob was a real estate professional, a restaurateur and a mortgage broker. He lived in Anchorage and San Diego, Calif. Bob knew both abundance and scarcity.
Bob loved the adventure, independence and solitude that is Alaska. It became an inseparable part of him, also echoed in the dozens of Louis L'Amour books he read.
Bob is survived by his two sons; four grandchildren; and many friends. Bob is missed.
