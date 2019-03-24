Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Sparks. View Sign

Bob Sparks died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Bob was 74.

Born in Seattle, Wash., Bob moved to Anchorage, Alaska, as a young boy with his parents, Bob and Margaret, and sister, Georgia. Bob loved animals and the outdoors. In his happiest moments Bob was playing cribbage with friends on the deck of his lodge in Halibut Cove, 5 O'clock Bay; his black lab Daisy chasing birds; his sons and their friends exploring somewhere nearby.

Bob lived a broad life made up of very different chapters, in a book that was ultimately too short. Bob was a real estate professional, a restaurateur and a mortgage broker. He lived in Anchorage and San Diego, Calif. Bob knew both abundance and scarcity.

Bob loved the adventure, independence and solitude that is Alaska. It became an inseparable part of him, also echoed in the dozens of Louis L'Amour books he read.

Bob is survived by his two sons; four grandchildren; and many friends. Bob is missed.



Bob Sparks died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Bob was 74.Born in Seattle, Wash., Bob moved to Anchorage, Alaska, as a young boy with his parents, Bob and Margaret, and sister, Georgia. Bob loved animals and the outdoors. In his happiest moments Bob was playing cribbage with friends on the deck of his lodge in Halibut Cove, 5 O'clock Bay; his black lab Daisy chasing birds; his sons and their friends exploring somewhere nearby.Bob lived a broad life made up of very different chapters, in a book that was ultimately too short. Bob was a real estate professional, a restaurateur and a mortgage broker. He lived in Anchorage and San Diego, Calif. Bob knew both abundance and scarcity.Bob loved the adventure, independence and solitude that is Alaska. It became an inseparable part of him, also echoed in the dozens of Louis L'Amour books he read.Bob is survived by his two sons; four grandchildren; and many friends. Bob is missed. Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close