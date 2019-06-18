Anchorage, Alaska, resident Robert Wayne Putu Thompson, 64, passed away on June 14, 2019, at the Alaska Native Medical Center from diabetes complications.
Robert was born on Jan. 12, 1955, to May and Warren Thompson in Fairbanks, Alaska. He grew up in Kotzebue, Alaska, and spent the majority of his life there involved in flying, snowmachining, hunting and fishing. He spent many years as a Civil Air Patrol pilot, never turning down a search for anyone missing or in trouble. He was a heavy equipment operator and learnt the skill during the trans-Alaska pipeline construction days of the 1970s. He spent 22 years working for the Department of Transportation at the Kotzebue Airport before retiring in 2005. He also worked for the City of Kotzebue, and Knik Construction and Brice Inc. on several Kotzebue airport projects. He learnt to fly from his father, legendary aviator Warren Thompson and went on to become an accomplished pilot.
His family says: "Robert's passion was flying ... and flying. He knew every inch of the Noatak valley from Kotzebue to the cabin. He knew where the fish were, where the caribou were and where they were heading."
Robert is survived by his father, Warren; ex-wife, Cushla; daughters, Shanla and Stephanie; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Larry Vandegrift, Joyce Phagan, Jeanie Cook, Loretta and Bill Kittrell and Shirley Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, May Thompson; grandparents, Dolly and Putu Vestal; uncle, Larry Vestal; brother-in-law, Jesse Phagan; and sister, Brenda Thompson.
A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Kotzebue Friends Church, with burial to follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Legacy Funeral Homes Kehl's Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 18, 2019