Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. "Bob" Libbey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The first of three sons, he was born on Nov. 19, 1944, in Seattle, Wash., to Harry W. Libbey and Margaret M. (Mullen) Libbey. The family moved to Olympia, Wash., in 1949. Bob graduated from Olympia High School in 1962, and enrolled at the

Bob began a career with the Federal Government, auditing credit unions in the Northwest. His territory included Alaska where, after four years, he left the federal auditor position and began a career with the Alaska USA Credit Union in Anchorage. His career there was interrupted from 1991-1994, when he accepted the invitation to serve as the Commissioner of the Labor Department, a cabinet level position under Governor Walter Hickel. Following that service, he returned to the credit union until 2000, when he determined that a move to Texas met his career goals. Over the next 10 years he filled Chief Financial Officer positions with several credit unions in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and most recently in EI Paso. He retired approximately nine years ago.

Bob had a great love of opera, classic movies and was a voracious reader of history, mysteries and biographies. He was an active outdoorsman throughout most of his life, especially so during his time in Alaska. He was a world traveler and a lifelong learner. He developed fluency in several languages to complement his travels. He enjoyed staying in touch with his close college friends, Steve Nourse and Gary Vancil over the years. A little over three years ago Bob's health began to fail, and two years ago he took up residence at Angels Care Adult Foster Home in El Paso. Bob's family would like to thank Marci and Velia Montalvo-

Bob was preceded in death by his father; mother; and his aunt, Ellen Mullen.

He is survived by his brothers, Dick (Barb) of Olympia and Pat (Sandy) of Olympia; and nephews, Matthew (Corina) of Vancouver, Wash., and John of Seattle.

At his request there will be no service. Per his wishes, the family will spread his ashes and those of his favorite Norwegian elkhound, Mack, this coming spring. Bob passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The first of three sons, he was born on Nov. 19, 1944, in Seattle, Wash., to Harry W. Libbey and Margaret M. (Mullen) Libbey. The family moved to Olympia, Wash., in 1949. Bob graduated from Olympia High School in 1962, and enrolled at the University of Washington . After three years there, he enlisted in the Navy, completed his A-School to become an Electronics Technician and was then assigned to naval operations in Vietnam aboard LTCs for two tours, including considerable time on the rivers there. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon discharge, he re-entered the University of Washington and studied a range of topics, including chemistry, law, language, and far eastern and Chinese language studies.Bob began a career with the Federal Government, auditing credit unions in the Northwest. His territory included Alaska where, after four years, he left the federal auditor position and began a career with the Alaska USA Credit Union in Anchorage. His career there was interrupted from 1991-1994, when he accepted the invitation to serve as the Commissioner of the Labor Department, a cabinet level position under Governor Walter Hickel. Following that service, he returned to the credit union until 2000, when he determined that a move to Texas met his career goals. Over the next 10 years he filled Chief Financial Officer positions with several credit unions in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and most recently in EI Paso. He retired approximately nine years ago.Bob had a great love of opera, classic movies and was a voracious reader of history, mysteries and biographies. He was an active outdoorsman throughout most of his life, especially so during his time in Alaska. He was a world traveler and a lifelong learner. He developed fluency in several languages to complement his travels. He enjoyed staying in touch with his close college friends, Steve Nourse and Gary Vancil over the years. A little over three years ago Bob's health began to fail, and two years ago he took up residence at Angels Care Adult Foster Home in El Paso. Bob's family would like to thank Marci and Velia Montalvo- Smith for the care and friendship they gave to him during his time there.Bob was preceded in death by his father; mother; and his aunt, Ellen Mullen.He is survived by his brothers, Dick (Barb) of Olympia and Pat (Sandy) of Olympia; and nephews, Matthew (Corina) of Vancouver, Wash., and John of Seattle.At his request there will be no service. Per his wishes, the family will spread his ashes and those of his favorite Norwegian elkhound, Mack, this coming spring. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close