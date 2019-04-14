Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Roberta was born on Sept. 8, 1937, to Ralph and Clara Lund in Browning, Mont. After graduating college she married Ray Uhl. The couple moved to Alaska in 1962 with their three young children: Timothy, Susan and Nanci. A fourth child, Carol, was born in Anchorage a year later.

Roberta worked a variety of jobs and was an active member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. She found a hidden passion working at the Alaska Shrine office coordinating clinics and travel for Alaska kids receiving medical care through the Shriners Hospitals. Her "Shrine kids" were dear to her heart.

Throughout her life, Roberta enjoyed a variety of pastimes including competition archery, bow hunting, camping, fishing, canoeing, berry picking, gardening and sewing. She was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks; her handiwork earned several Alaska State Fair ribbons. Bertie's exploration of Alaska with her family included two trips up the Alcan Highway, crossing the Arctic Circle twice, a three-month canoe trip through the Brooks Range, and living at the cabin they built and homesteaded in 1968. Bertie was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her time spent with family, supporting them in all of their activities. We will all miss our number one fan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shrine Hospitals in support of their mission to provide quality medical care for children.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Gallo's Mexican Restaurant, 8615 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.



1800 Dare Ave.

Anchorage , AK 99515

