Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Christian Church 3031 Latouche Street Anchorage , AK

Today we remember and celebrate the life of Robin Jane Seifert. Robin, born on Aug. 22, 1953, to Edward and Charity Seifert in Philadelphia, Pa., lost her valiant and courageous battle with cancer before her time on Dec. 13, 2019, and passed peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Robin found her way to Alaska in 1984 and was instantly infatuated. While working various jobs she attended the University of Alaska Anchorage, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history, and later a Master of Arts in education. She found a challenging and rewarding career with the Anchorage School District, working in intensive needs special education, which spanned nearly 20 years. Upon retiring she continued to substitute teach and later began operating an Airbnb out of her Midtown home in Anchorage, quickly reaching Superhost status, and took great pleasure in interacting with her guests from around the world.

Robin was a fun-loving and colorful soul who approached life with unrivaled vigor, eager to participate in any adventure, challenge or discussion, and always the first to volunteer. She was never afraid to advocate for what she believed in. She was strong, beautiful, outgoing, funny, extremely generous, compassionate and enthusiastic, and often chose silly over serious. She was incredibly brave, inspiring and optimistic. Integrity was one of Robin's strongest characteristics, and she took great pride in all of her many accomplishments, but her greatest source of pride, by far, was her sons, always eager to share photos and the latest news of their adventures. She was a voracious reader and tireless researcher and lived the philosophy of continual improvement, inspiring those around her to reach higher. She was an accomplished artist, conversationalist and academician. She had incredible taste in design and could effortlessly transform any space for any occasion. She had magnificent personal style as well, whether it be an elegant night out, or wrangling salmon on the Kenai River. Among Robin's favorite activates were hiking with her loyal and inseparable companion Brutus, ice skating at Westchester Lagoon and attending or hosting parties. Robin, in all facets of her life, filled the spectrum. She was a bright and kind spirit. She will be greatly missed.

Robin was predeceased by her parents; and oldest brother, Randolph Seifert (Patricia). She is survived by her sons, Samuel and Andrew Walker and recently reunited husband Randy Walker, of Anchorage; sister, Rayne Butler of North Carolina; brother, Richard Seifert (Denise) of Connecticut; brother, Russell Seifert (Elizabeth) of Georgia; nieces, Amelia Seifert, Tia (Seifert) Mathews and Tara (Butler) Canada; Jordan (Butler) Perkins; and nephews, Jonathan, Todd, Richard, Brendan, Tyler, Connor and Dakota Seifert.

A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 2p.m., at First Christian Church, 3031 Latouche Street in Anchorage.



