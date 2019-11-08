Robin Lori Clark passed away Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019. She was 54 years old. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Ray Jones and Jackie Jones (Firebaugh). She moved to Colorado, where she received her bachelor's degree at Colorado State University. She lived and worked in the Boulder, Colo., area, eventually holding a senior financial position in a biotech company while maintaining her interest in all things equestrian and while raising two children with her husband, Glenn Clark.
She was preceded in death by her father; and is survived by her mother; four brothers, Marc, Ruyedell, Aurand and Robert; husband; and two children, Kaitlyn Rae, and George Marshall. She will be missed dearly as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and living force of nature with respect to her energy and drive.
A memorial service will be held for Robin on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Boulder Valley Church of Christ located at 270 76th St. #4802, Boulder, Colo. For those who wish, donations in Robin's name may be given to the Therapeutic Riding Center at CTRCinc.org/becomeasupporter.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019