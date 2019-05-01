Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Lynn Howard, age 61, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away peacefully in his home on April 15, 2019.

Robin is survived by all of his children, grandchildren and many more loving family members. He was a local musician, and a friend to everyone he met.

A celebration of life is to be held in his honor at the Knik Bar, Mile 13.5 in Wasilla on May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Feel free to bring a dish and a guitar for the potluck. Should friends desire, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be sent to account number 26765HOW at the Mat-Valley Federal Credit Union.

"Where words fail, music speaks." May we all keep his music close to our hearts. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 1, 2019

