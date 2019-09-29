Rodelito "Rudy" Quinola Nagal, 64, died on Sept. 21, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center. His service was held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2019, at St Anthony Catholic Church, 825 Klevin Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. His ashes will be interred in the Philippines in the summer of 2020.
Rudy is survived by his partner, Oliva "Olive" Galo; children, Suzette Nagal, Moreland Nagal (Robin Arndt), Katrine Joyce (Mark Edward) Gobaleza, Khygie Nagal, Arjay Nagal, Queen Rhian Nagal and Tiffany Grace Nagal; his only grandchild, Kai Maxwell Gobaleza; and his siblings Norbelito, Adelaida, Conchita, Jury and Ricardo.
Rudy was born on May 3, 1955, in Dacap Sur, Bani, Pangasinan, Philippines, to Roseta Ortaleza Quinola and Ludivino Navidad Nagal. He migrated to the United States in November 1998, first to Hawaii, and later to California and Alaska. He was the patriarch of his family and he will be missed by friends and family.
His children would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Auntie Olive for her selfless dedication to our father and his young children. We are blessed to have you part of our family.
