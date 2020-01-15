Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderic Paulson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Service 2:00 PM Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Rod Paulson, 69 years old, died of a stroke on Jan. 11, 2020, at Providence Hospital.

Rod was born in Superior, Wis., and became an Anchorage, Alaska, resident in 1980. He served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as a Fire Support Specialist, Indirect Fire Infantryman.

Although his life began in 1950, Rod's real life started when he met his wife Bruni. They enjoyed 24 loving years together. His career included serving Anchorage as an APD Officer, which he retired from due to an on-the-job injury, and he loved being a backup auctioneer.

Rod's conservative views didn't hamper his cutting-edge humor, which frequently included corny jokes. He enjoyed hosting parties to celebrate his friends and to discuss ideas, exchange thoughts, and support each other. His telling of a story was a journey which at times even brought himself to tears of laughter and the inability to speak.

Rod was a forthright and honest man, although he joked that, if he could, he would have voted for President Donald Trump twice. Rod was not apologetic on sharing his conservative view points. As important as the Green Bay Packers were to Rod with their subsequent disrespect for our country, he no longer supported nor watched their games.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Rosemond Paulson, and leaves his brother, Scott Paulson of Wisconsin; daughter, Tracy Pina of Washington, and her five children; son, Brian Paulson of Arizona, and his three children; and his most loving wife, Bruni.

Rod was a true patriot and protector of family, friends, community and country. Rod's last big laugh was passing away at 6:02 p.m. - as his APD badge number was 602.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.

A memorial fund has been established in memory of Rod Paulson at Alaska USA Credit Union Account# 1100048476861.



