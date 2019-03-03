Rodney Eugene Lewis was born on Sept. 13, 1936, and died on Feb. 28, 2019. He was born in Fargo, N.D., one of seven children.
Rod joined the Army, serving in Vietnam, and quickly rose in rank from 503 Infantry to LRPP 505, Airborne, and finally Green Beret.
After arriving in Alaska in 1967, he established a towing and wrecking company. His son Kurt arrived in 1973, the same year Rod brought the first car crusher to Alaska, bringing recycling to the state.
After retiring from towing, Rod remained actively involved in recycling.
Rod is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Kurt; and daughter, Rhonda.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019