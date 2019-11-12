Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Rogene Garvin Stryker died on Nov. 5, 2019. She was born on Nov. 30, 1922, in Fairfield, Neb., the middle of five siblings. Her parents were Homer and Irene (Kissinger) Garvin.She is survived by her brother, Dick Garvin; and sister, Sandra Faunch of Anchorage, Alaska; and four children, Garvin (Carol), Rick (Cathy), Roger (Pam) and Maggie Badaracco (Fred); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.She lived in Juneau, Alaska, where she met and, in 1945, married Dick Stryker, an employee of the Civil Aeronautics Authority, now the FAA. They lived in Anchorage, where their four children were born. In 1960, when Dick transferred to Washington, D.C., the family lived in Alexandria, Va.Rogene inherited her father's intelligence, gregarious nature, resourcefulness and capacity for hard work. Rogene's working life started at an early age when she helped out in theaters managed by her father. In the midst of raising her children in Alaska, Rogene's varied work included writing for the newspaper and serving as President of Anchorage Mental Health Association. With Dick's blessing, she and a partner developed residential housing in Anchorage. Her political activities resulted in her being elected to and serving on the Anchorage School District Board. She was very active in the Episcopal Church and together with Dick was instrumental in the establishment of St. Mary's Church. Another abiding interest was singing, whether in the church choir or in various supporting roles in musical theater productions in Anchorage.In the 1960s, to set an example for her children, she started her college education initially at George Washington University, then Mary Washington College, and finally, when Dick transferred to Texas, earning Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in psychology from the University of Texas at Arlington. She capped her academic career with a Ph.D. from Texas Women's University. She applied her interpersonal skills and academic training to providing counseling and therapeutic services to private clients in Dallas, Austin, and later in Taos, N.M.After her marriage ended in the early '70s, she formed a life partnership with Jody Peteet with whom she lived until Jody's death in 2013. In retirement Rogene and Jody enjoyed travel, spending winter months in Hawaii, taking numerous cruises and exploring the country by car. After many years of living in Taos and Albuquerque, they moved to Florida to live near Maggie in Stuart, Fla.Final arrangements are with Edgley Cremation Service Martin, in Stuart, Fla. There will not be a memorial service, but memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2222 Tudor Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; or to the . Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019

